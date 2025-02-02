Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink Yamuna water

Rahul Gandhi, during a public meeting in the Hauz Qazi area on Sunday, dared AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to drink water from Yamuna River while highlighting the latter’s failure to clean the river as he promised during the last assembly elections.

“Arvind Kejriwal said he would bring a new political system, will finish corruption, promised to clean Yamuna water within five years, and would take a dip in it but it is still dirty. I would ask him to drink its water and we will meet in the hospital after that,” he said.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that in ‘team Kejriwal’, there are nine people but none is from the Dalit, OBC or minority communities.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP and AAP leaders only talk of themselves, and not of the problem that the people are facing.

Addressing an election rally in Seemapuri, Priyanka said, “Narendra Modi and Kejriwal blame each other, and then both call themselves honest. While the truth is that neither Modi nor Kejriwal is honest”

The Congress MP said, “Narendra Modi says many works could not be done in the country because of Nehru ji. On the other hand, Kejriwal says that he is not able to work because of Narendra Modi. I have never seen such a crying leader in my life.”

As the elections drew close, both the AAP and the BJP started remembering women. In the last 10 years, there has never been any talk of women’s safety, she elaborated.

“Kejriwal made many allegations against Sheila DIkshit, but today, women are not safe under their rule. Women today are scared, they are concerned about their safety and are nervous to go out alone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said at a political gathering in Mustafabad, “Arvind Kejriwal abused Congress and defamed us. He is the same person who used to say he was fighting against corruption and even befooled a person like Anna Hazare to receive people’s vote. However, whatever people of Delhi have received was given by the Congress during the time of Sheila Dikshit.”