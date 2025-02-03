Rahul criticises Modi on China, jobs, economy

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Monday drew serious objections from the ruling side when he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invite to the US President’s inaugural ceremony and about the presence of Chinese troops in India.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address last week, Gandhi said,” The Prime Minister had denied that Chinese forces are inside our country but our armed forces continue to hold talks with the Chinese forces over their entry into our country. This is not a farce but a fact.”

Advertisement

Gandhi thanked the Prime Minister, who was present during the whole speech of the LoP.

Advertisement

He said wars are fought not between armies but between industrial systems. He said China’s industrial system is far stronger and bigger than India’s, which is why Beijing’s army is daring to enter Indian territory. He added that Make In India has failed as India has failed to produce.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said “You will have to present the evidence of what you are speaking in the House.”

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi remarked, “When we talk to the United States, we would not send our foreign minister to invite our Prime Minister to his coronation…Because if we had a production system and if we were working on these technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said “You will have to present the evidence of what you are speaking in the House.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to LoP Gandhi’s remarks on PM Modi over the inaugural ceremony of US President Donald Trump. “Leader of Opposition cannot make such a serious unsubstantial statement. This is related to the relation between two countries and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country….”

Replying to him, Rahul Gandhi said, “I apologize for disturbing your peace of mind…”

Further, the Congress member said that neither the Congress-led UPA nor the BJP-led NDA has been able to tackle the problem of unemployment in the country.

“Even though we have grown, we’ve grown fast, growing slightly slower now but we are growing. A universal problem that we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA government nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment.”

Gandhi pressed that India needs to be ahead in terms of electronics, automobile, and technological productions.

The Rae Bareli MP said, “It was a moment of pride for our Congress party to see PM Modi bow in front of the Constitution after winning the Lok Sabha election.”

He also invoked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant’s statement that India did not get freedom in 1947.

During the debate over Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Congress Member Sonia Gandhi for her ‘poor thing’ remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, initiating the debate, BJP Member Ramvir Bidhuri said that the public transport system has collapsed in Delhi, with the number of buses gradually decreasing in the city. He said that AAP has failed the public transport system in the national capital over the last decade, and the only reason its functioning is because of new reforms by the central government.