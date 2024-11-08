Rahul congratulates Trump on his victory in US Presidential polls

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated newly elected US President Donald Trump, and expressed confidence that under his leadership US-India will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Extending his warm wishes to Trump on his victory in the 2024 US Presidential election, Gandhi in a letter addressed to him, wrote, “I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future.”

He noted that India and the US share a historic friendship and expressed confidence that the two nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. “I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans. I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America,” Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lower House also wrote a letter to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was trounced by Trump in the Presidential election and said her unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many. “I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” he said.

Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered. I wish you the very best on your future endeavours,” Mr Gandhi said.

Referring to the outgoing US President Joe Biden, Gandhi said under his administration, India and the US have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. “

It may be mentioned that Trump had earlier served as the US President from 2016 to 2020.