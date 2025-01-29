Rahul blames UP govt’s ‘mismanagement’ for tragic incident at Mahakumbh

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives following the stampede-like situation at the Mahakumbh in UP’s Prayagraj, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday blamed the state government’s mismanagement and the special focus on VIP movement instead of devotees for the tragic incident.

Reacting to the early morning incident, he said, “The news of the death of several people and many injured because of the stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is extremely sad.”

Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Attacking the BJP-led government in UP, he wrote on X, “Mismanagement and the administration’s special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident.”

Stating that there is still a lot of time left for Mahakumbh as many more “Maha Snans” are to take place, Gandhi said, “The government should improve the system so that tragic incidents like today do not happen again.”

The Rae Bareli MP asserted that VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees.

Gandhi also requested Congress workers and leaders to help the affected families.

Earlier in a post on X, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said ”the news of stampede at Mahakumbh in which several people lost their lives and many got injured is heartbreaking”. He expressed deepest condolences to the families who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured.

Slamming the state government, he said, “Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion than management and mismanagement are responsible for this (tragic incident). Arrangements for accomodation, food, first aid and movement of devotees should be expanded and VIP movement should be curbed.”