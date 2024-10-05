Quad nations to kickstart joint naval drills from Tuesday

Amid growing Chinese assertiveness on maritime issues, the four Quad countries–India, Australia, Japan and the United States– will hold ‘Exercise Malabar’ from 8-18 October beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the Sea Phase.

The exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the India and the US navies, has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the US Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer. Special Forces from all four nations will also be participating in the exercise.

The exercise will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE).

Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.

A Distinguished Visitors’ Day is planned for 9 October during the Harbour Phase, in which the delegations from all four nations would be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The exercise will also feature a Joint Press Conference as part of the Harbour phase, co-chaired by heads of delegations from all participating countries.

The exercise is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios.