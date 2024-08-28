Qatar returns seized copies of Guru Granth Sahib to India

The authorities in Qatar on Wednesday handed over two ‘saroops’ (copies) of the Holy Guru Granth Sahib to the Indian embassy in Doha, a step which was appreciated by New Delhi.

The copies were seized from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approval.

”Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA also appealed to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters.