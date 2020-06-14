A psycho killer has been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly trying to hack his elder brother with an axe, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused has allegedly killed two minors and was planning to kill three more.

The 30-year-old accused Radhey Shyam, is an intermediate pass youth and a resident of the Dharmpur village under in the Etah district.

He had strangled six-year-old Satyendra on February 4 and five-year-old Prashant on June 9, both were his nephews.

Satyendra was the son of Radhey Shyam’s elder brother while Prashant was the son of his cousin Raghuraj Singh.

Sakrauli Station House Officer (SHO), Kritpal Singh, told that late in the night of June 11, Radhey attempted to kill his elder brother Vishwanath Singh who was sleeping.

Fortunately, relatives caught him before the attack and brought him to the police station. During questioning, the accused claimed that he ‘liked’ killing people.

“The accused has confessed to having killed two of his nephews and disclosed that he was about to kill three more people. He is a psycho killer and takes pleasure in killing people,” Etah Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said.

Significantly, the police had sent three people, including a woman, to jail for the murder of Satyendra, while three more were booked in Prashant’s case. After Radhey’s arrest, police are preparing to revoke the FIRs against the innocent people and will release them.

On Saturday, Radhey was presented before the Magistrate, and sent to jail.