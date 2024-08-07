PWD Minister pushes for improved infrastructure and connectivity between Himachal and Uttarakhand

In a significant move towards improving infrastructure and connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday.

He discussed various issues and strategies to resolve the pressing issue of shifting barriers near Yamuna Bridge (Paonta Sahib) towards Dehradun and devising a traffic diversion plan necessary for its repair and rehabilitation.

Vikramaditya Singh apprised Dhami that the Yamuna bridge, which provides vital connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, requires immediate refurbishment due to visible fissures and heavy vibrations during vehicle movements.

Advertisement

Based on the investigation and recommendations, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways approved the bridge’s rehabilitation on December 22, 2020.

“Subsequently, the state PWD awarded the rehabilitation work on 18 September 2021, with a budget allocation of Rs 1.44 crore. However, the work has been delayed as the bridge requires a closure of at least two months for the replacement of bearings,” he said.

Singh said that to facilitate the repair work, a comprehensive traffic diversion plan was needed to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and goods during this period.

This plan requires immediate coordination between the two states so that the traffic diversion strategy can be finalised at the earliest, he added.

He also urged Dhami to expedite the construction of the Naitwar (Uttarakhand) to Pujarli (HP) road which was crucial for connecting remote areas during winter and monsoons.

Singh said that Dodra Kawar residents face isolation and lack of connectivity due to harsh winters and adverse weather conditions.

He requested to expedite the pending process of the construction of this route as it was necessary to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity during winter.

Furthermore, the PWD Minister discussed the ongoing construction of national highways in the state, sharing common boundaries which was also crucial from a strategic point of view and would strengthen the connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Later, the PWD Minister telephonically connected Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and discussed recent calamities and the unique challenges faced by hilly states like Himachal and Uttarakhand.

They agreed to collectively present these issues to the Union Government, highlighting the need for special attention to disaster-prone and weather-affected regions.