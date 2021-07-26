India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Captain Manoj Pandey’s brother Manmohan Pandey is among the next of kin of martyrs of the 1999 Kargil war who have assembled at Dras for the Kargil Vijay Diwas that will be observed on Monday.

The Indian Army fought the war to flush out Pakistani troops from the mountains of Ladakh.

Manmohan Pandey interacted with the top brass of the Army when the bravery of the martyrs was narrated on Sunday in a special session at Dras that was targeted by Pakistani soldiers in 1999.

Captain Pandey was posthumously awarded India’s highest military honour, the PVC for his audacious courage and leadership during the Kargil war.

An officer of the 1st battalion, 11Gorkha Rifles (1/11 GR), Captain Pandey was martyred in the battle on Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in the Batalik Sector of Kargil.