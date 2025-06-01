PV Anvar to contest Nilambur bypoll; will file nomination papers on Monday

Trinamool Congress Kerala convener P V Anvar on Sunday declared his candidature in the Nilambur constituency, which is going for bypoll on June 19.

Addressing a press conference at Edavanna in Malappuram, Anvar said he will file his nomination on Monday, and the Trinamool Congress national leadership has allotted him the party symbol.

Advertisement

Anvar said his life is in the hands of the poor people of Nilambur. He added that his entire struggle has been for the high-range farmers, and that his fight is dedicated to them.

Advertisement

“Right now, my life is also in danger. On one side, there is Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other, VD Satheesan, and on the other, the RSS. All three have come together with a decision to crush me. Maybe I’ll survive until the 2026 elections. If the people of Nilambur abandon me, I don’t expect to survive. If that is my fate, so be it; that’s my decision too. I am not afraid of death. I dedicate my life to the poor people of Nilambur. I am giving up all posts and privileges for the sake of the people and stepping into this fight with full trust in them. I have no one standing with me,” Anvar said.

Anvar has been deeply resentful of senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who, according to him, cold-shouldered his demands to be made a part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front(UDF).

He alleged that it was only Satheesan who blocked his entry into the UDF, while all other Congress leaders and the allies of the front supported the move. He said that Satheesan has become the Hitler of the UDF, who is not listening to anyone else.

Anvar said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Opposition leader Satheesan not to accommodate him as he is the bête noire for the CPI-M after he raised serious allegations against the LDF government.

The former Nilambur MLA said UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has no chance of winning as he has antagonised all sections of people in Nilambur.

“Shoukath, who has no chance of winning, was fielded against the LDF candidate. Satheesan has not yielded to words of the Muslim League, which is the second largest constituent of the UDF. The Muslim League has reservations over the way Satheesan is handling things, but the party is maintaining silence due to political decency,” he said.

Anvar also lashed out at the CPI-M candidate M Swaraj saying he is the greatest supporter of ‘Pinaraiyism.’ He even insulted veteran CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan to appease Pinarayi Vijayan.