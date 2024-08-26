Puri heritage walk explores rich culture of pilgrim town

In an initiative to familiarise heritage lovers with the essence of the Jagannath cult, Odia culture, and traditions, the first edition of Puri Heritage Walks got underway on Monday with the participation of heritage activists.

After initiating the event from near the Mahaveer Temple adjacent to the Southern Gate (Horse gate or Aswa Dwar) of the 12th century Jagannath temple, the participants visited Sriramdas Math or Dakshina Parswa Math and Kapal Mochan Mahadev temple and entered the temple premises to see Adi Nrusingha, Maa Bimala and Nirmalya Khala (yard to prepare Nirmalya) shrines.

The heritage walk concluded with an in-depth interaction on the unique aspects of the Sri Jagannath Temple and the cult and how the various other traditions like Shaivism, Shakti worshiping, and Tantrism have created a wonderful collage over the religious fabrics of its day-to-day traditions.

The traditions and rituals at the revered 12th-century shrine depict a unique blending of the major religious traditions under Shiva, Devi (Shakti), and Tantric traditions, said culture researcher Dayanidhi Tripathy.

The subsequent Puri Heritage Walks will be held at specific shrines or groups of temples, and religious structures inside the holy city and would also explore the authentic Odia cuisines and culinary delicacies of Puri, said Sanjay Baral, convener of the event.