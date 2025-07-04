Puri greenfield international airport clears key hurdles, moves closer to take-off

The proposed Puri Greenfield International Airport, a flagship infrastructure project of the Government of Odisha, has received a significant boost with a series of key regulatory clearances and milestones.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) granted site clearance for the Greenfield airport on September 22, 2023. This was followed by the Centre’s recent in-principle approval, paving the way for further development, an official said on Friday.

Spanning a total area of 1,164 acres, the project involves minimal forest diversion, only 68 acres fall under the District Level Committee (DLC) and Revenue Forest category.

The Commerce & Transport Department of the Government of Odisha has already submitted all necessary compliance documentation to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) under the Integrated Regional Office (IRO) of MoEF&CC in Bhubaneswar has recommended the project for Stage-I Forest Clearance.

The forest diversion proposal is currently under active consideration by the Central Ministry.

At its meeting held on June 24, 2025, the Advisory Committee of the MoEF&CC requested additional inputs, including a Wildlife Conservation Plan and mitigation measures for ecologically sensitive species such as Olive Ridley turtles, dolphins, and migratory birds. The conservation plan is being prepared in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Government officials clarified that these steps are part of standard procedures for large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Commerce & Transport Department has already initiated the development of mitigation measures in line with the Advisory Committee’s recommendations and will submit the plan to obtain Stage-I clearance.

In a significant development, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under MoEF&CC has already recommended Environmental Clearance for the project during its meeting held on June 26, 2025.

With these critical milestones achieved, the Odisha Government is expected to finalize modalities for issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP), transitioning the project into its execution phase.

Once operational, the Puri International Airport will provide direct air connectivity to one of India’s most revered spiritual and cultural destinations, boosting tourism, employment, and regional economic growth, officials added.