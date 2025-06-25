Logo

# India

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids SAD leader Vikram Majithia’s residence in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar. The raids were reportedly conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

SNS | New Delhi | June 25, 2025 1:20 pm

Punjab Vigilance Bureau

RPS Sandhu, DCP (Investigation), Amritsar, clarified that the raids were conducted by the vigilance department. When asked if anyone has been arrested, the DCP said, “Yes, they have been taken away.”

He, however, provided no further details regarding the person held by the vigilance team after raids.

Majithia, who is also the brother-in-law of former Punjab deputy CM and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, is out on bail in a drug trafficking case.

The raids were also carried out after investigations in the drug trafficking case revealed his assets were disproportionate to his legally declared income.

A case of drug trafficking was registered against the SAD leader in 2021 by the then Congress government. He was booked under sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Majithia is accused of providing both financial and logistical support to drug traffickers, including Jagdish Bhola, Maninder Singh Aulakh, and Jagjit Singh Chahal.

More details are awaited.

