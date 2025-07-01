Punjab Vigilance Bureau catches DSP Reader accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Continuing its ongoing relentless drive against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Head Constable (HC) Raj Kumar, posted as personal security officer (PSO) with DSP Bhucho, in Bathinda district red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused police official has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of village Kalyan Sukha, in tehsil Nathana, district Bathinda.

He further informed that the complainant lady approached the VB alleging that due to a dispute over agricultural land, the opposite party had registered a false case against her husband and both her sons at police station Nathana, which was being investigated by DSP Bhucho.

Subsequently, Raj Kumar, Reader made two phone calls and informed that he had spoken to the DSP regarding this re-investigation and only the DSP’s signature on the report was pending. For getting the case cancelled, he demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Accused Raj Kumar told the complainant that Rs one lakh should be paid immediately as the first installment so that he could get the work done. The complainant recorded this conversation on her mobile phone and submitted it to the VB.

The spokesperson informed that after verification of the complaint, a VB team from Bathinda range laid a trap and apprehended HC Raj Kumar while he was accepting Rs one lakh as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The tainted money has been recovered on the spot from his possession.

In this regard a case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Bathinda range. During further investigation of the case, if the involvement of any other officer or personnel comes to light, he would also be nominated in the case, said the VB spokesperson.