Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests constable for demanding Rs 60,000 bribe

As part of its ongoing campaign against corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a constable, Adarshdeep Singh, posted at CIA-2 Staff in Amritsar for demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said that the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Amritsar on the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line.

Advertisement

He added that as per the complaint, the accused constable had demanded Rs 60,000 as bribe for not registering a frivolous FIR against his neighbour Kishan Kumar.

Advertisement

The complainant further stated that his neighbour Kishan Kumar was earlier involved in drug peddling, but he had reformed himself due to stringent police surveillance and action.

He is now working as a private security guard. The CIA-2 police personnel in Amritsar had raided Kishan Kumar’s residence but did not find anything illegal.

The complainant further stated that the aforementioned police personnel had already taken Rs 50,000 in this regard and were demanding the remaining amount.

The spokesperson said that the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be true during verification.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Amritsar Range. He will be produced before a competent court on Wednesday. Investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.