Punjab Vigilance arrests former patwari on graft charge

Harbans Singh was arrested on a complaint of Rajinder Singh of Lehragaga approached the Vigilance Bureau alleging that the accused had taken Rs 13,000 for registration of Intqal (mutation) of a plot belonging to his family.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | November 1, 2022 6:42 pm

Representational image (iStock photo)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Tuesday, arrested a patwari, Harbans Singh (now retired), who was earlier posted at revenue halqa Lehragaga, district Sangrur for accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the former patwari, Harbans Singh, was arrested on a complaint of Rajinder Singh of Lehragaga. He informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the accused had taken Rs 13,000 for registration of Intqal (mutation) of a plot belonging to his family.

After an investigation into his complaint, the VB has registered a bribery case against the accused patwari and arrested him. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB, Economic Offences Wing, police station Patiala and further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson said.

