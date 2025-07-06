Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on July 10

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan convened a session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 11 am. The Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on May 5, 2025, will reconvene in the Vidhan Sabha Hall at Vidhan Bhavan, Chandigarh.

The session has been called under the second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Punjab Legislative Assembly).

The decision to reconvene the House comes amid various political and legislative developments in the state, with expectations that key issues may be taken up during the upcoming sitting. More details regarding the agenda and duration of the session are awaited.

