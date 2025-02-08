Punjab Vidhan Sabha goes paperless with the launch of NeVA

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project has been launched in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Secretariat, and the proceedings of the events in the House have been made paperless. This is a revolutionary step to improvise the functioning of the State Legislative Assembly, said Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

He added that digitisation of Punjab Vidhan Sabha would enhance the efficiency of MLAs in raising the leading issues of public concern and this is the beginning of a new era as the working of Vidhan Sabha has been made paperless. It has been easier to trace decisions and records vis-i-vis to share information in a transparent and answerable manner.

Advertisement

The Speaker informed that the proceedings of the House are being telecast live on the official social media platforms of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab Government from the year 2022, through which the general public can also easily watch the proceedings of the House.

Advertisement

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) was inaugurated on 23 September 2023 in Punjab Vidhan Sabha to make it easier for the exchange of information in the House. NeVA is a mission-mode project of the Government of India in which the functioning of various legislative assemblies of the country are being done in a paperless manner and the objective of this project is to present the proceedings of the legislative assemblies efficiently and transparently.