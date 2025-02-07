Punjab: VB arrests Patwari for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing ongoing anti-corruption drive in the state, on Friday arrested Ravi Prakash, Patwari, posted at revenue circle Kot Khalsa, in Amritsar city for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh, a resident of New Mohani Park, Amritsar city.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged in his complaint that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for correcting his loan amount which was erroneously mentioned as Rs 90 lakhs instead of the actual amount Rs 9 lakh in the revenue records.

The spokesperson further informed that after a preliminary enquiry into this complaint the VB team from Amritsar range laid a trap during which the said accused was caught red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the said accused at VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigations are being carried out by VB Unit Amritsar, he said.