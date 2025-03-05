Punjab: VB arrests Panchayat secretary for accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its drive against corruption in the state, has arrested a Panchayat Secretary, Avneet Singh Bajwa, posted in block Kurda, in SAS Nagar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20000.

In this bribery case, Block Development and Panchayats Officer (BDPO) SAS Nagar Dhanwant Singh has been booked as co-accused.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here on Wednesday an official spokesperson of the state VB said the aforementioned accused has been booked based on a complaint filed by a Sarpanch against both the officials.

Advertisement

He further informed that the complainant has informed in his complaint to the VB that the BDPO and Panchayat Secretary had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing utilisation certificates (UC) of grants used for the development works executed in the gram panchayat from the year 2018-2023.

The spokesperson further added that after preliminary verification of this complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the said accused has been arrested red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 61(2) of BNS has been registered against both the above said accused at VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Punjab at SAS Nagar. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.