Punjab: Three operatives of a terrorist module arrested from Amritsar

Three operatives of a terrorist module, jointly handled by Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, have been arrested by the Punjab Police from Amritsar in in a joint operation with Delhi Police.

All the three accused were working as security guards at a tile factory in Gujarat, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday .

He said Amritsar Commissionerate Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Delhi Police, arrested the three operatives of a terrorist module and recovered one AK-47 Assault Rifle and three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Balraj Singh of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, Aatish Kumar and Avinash Kumar, both resident of village Sarhali Kalan in Tarn Taran.

The development came days after the Delhi Police arrested Harminder Singh of Kot Isse Khan in Moga, who revealed that he had picked a consignment of one AK-47 and three pistols on the directions of Lakhbir Landa and handed over to Balraj, Aatish and Avinash.

Yadav said following the inputs from Delhi Police, a manhunt operation was launched in the Amritsar and Police teams led by DCP Detective Amritsar Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar have arrested the trio accused from a Hotel at Ghee Mandi area on Thursday after recovering three pistols including one 9mm along with 22 live cartridges and two .30 bore with nine live cartridges from their possession.

On the disclosures of accused Balraj, the Police teams have also recovered AK-47 assault rifle along with 23 live cartridges from a location pinpointed by him at village Thathe in Tarn Taran, the DGP added.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Arun Pal Singh said that the Police have procured seven days remand of the arrested persons after producing them in the Court. Further investigations are on to identify their other associates and more recoveries of arms and ammunition are expected from this module, he added.