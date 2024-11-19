Punjab records 1.4 quintal increase per hectare in paddy yield

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Tuesday that going by the data of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) of a survey conducted by the Agriculture Department an increase of 1.4 quintals has been observed in the average paddy yield per hectare in the state this season.

For Kharif 2024, a total of 2,174 CCEs to be conducted, the results of 1,863 CCEs have reported yield stands at 6,878 KG per hectare, up from 6,740 KG per hectare during Kharif 2023. This figure includes both non-Basmati and Basmati varieties of paddy. Currently, 97 per cent of the paddy harvesting has been completed in the state to date.

Sharing information about the ongoing wheat sowing in the state, he said an area of 27 lakh hectares has been sown under wheat, with a target set at 35 lakh hectares. This indicates that the sowing process is progressing well, with approximately 77 per cent of the target area already covered. The remaining area is expected to be sown before the end of this month, ensuring that the agricultural schedule stays on track for the season.

Giving updates on the current status of fertilisers, Khudian stated that the state currently has total availability of 4.20 LMT of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 0.55 LMT of other phosphatic fertilisers, which serve as alternatives to DAP for the Rabi 2024-25 season. This is against a total requirement of 4.82 LMT of DAP.

This means that around 99 per cent of the required DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers are available in the state, ensuring that our farmers have the necessary resources for optimal crop production. Punjab has requested an additional 10,000 MT of DAP in the coming 3-4 days, and approximately 44,000 MT of DAP is currently in transit, he said.

Reiterating the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann towards the welfare of farmers, he emphasized that the Agriculture Department is fully dedicated to supporting farmers through various programs and initiatives aimed at ensuring a prosperous agricultural sector.

The department has been making all-out efforts to guide farmers in the sowing of Rabi crops in the state, demonstrating a strong focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and addressing the needs of the farming community, he added.