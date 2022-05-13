Punjab PWD Superintending Engineer suspended on graft charge

Following orders from Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Harbhajan Singh, a superintending engineer Virinder Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The PWD Minister said that the Punjab Government is taking stern steps to eradicate corruption from the state and corruption will not be tolerated at all.

He said during the suspension, the headquarters of the officer, who was posted in the construction circle Hoshiarpur, would be at the office of the chief engineer (Headquarters) Patiala and the concerned officer would not leave the headquarters without the approval of the chief engineer (Headquarters).

Giving further details, the PWD Minister said that a video of the concerned officer surfaced in which he was taking money from the contractor. He said after the investigation, an FIR has been registered and after which it has been decided to suspend the concerned.

Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary, PWD said that corruption in the department will not be tolerated at any cost. It will be ensured that whatever project of the department was in progress, all the money should be spent on the project concerned.

Verma also said that strict action will be taken against the employee or officer of the department who will be found involved in corruption or any kind of commission recovery.