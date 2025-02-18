Punjab: PSEB sets up 2579 exam centres as over 8.82 lakh students to appear for Class 8, 10 and 12 board exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is geared up to conduct its annual board examinations for Classes 8th, 10th, and 12th, with over 8.82 lakh students are expected to appear.

The exams will be held across 2579 centers established statewide, ensuring a smooth and organized process.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, announced the exam schedule.

He said that the Class 8 and 12 board exams will begin on Wednesday (February 19), followed by the Class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence in March, he added.

He further said that a total of 3,02,189 students of class 8th will appear for the exam, while 2,84,658 students will appear for class 10th exam and 9,877 students will sit for the Matric open exam.

A total of 2,72,105 Senior Secondary pupils will appear in the 12 class board exam and 13,363 students are set to appear in the Senior Secondary open exam.

Harjot Singh Bains informed that a total of 2579 examination centres have been set up across the state for the board exams and 2579 Superintendents and 3269 Deputy Superintendents have been assigned to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

A control room (0172-5227136, 137,138) has also been set up at the head office to oversee the board examinations.

The School Education Minister also extended his best wishes to all the students appearing for their board exams and encouraged them to study harder to make their parents and the state proud.

He emphasised that hard work is the key to success and achieving one’s goals in life, urging students not to leave any stone unturned in their pursuit of success.