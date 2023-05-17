Punjab Police, NIA raid hideouts of gangsters, anti-social elements

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with National Investigation Agency (NIA), carried out a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday simultaneously at hideouts of gangsters and anti-social elements across the state, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The CASO was conducted in all the 28 police districts of the state, wherein the NIA conducted raids at 58 locations of the gangsters with the support of the Punjab Police, while the state police conducted CASOs at 143 hideouts of the gangsters and anti-social elements. At least 125 parties of Punjab Police, involving over 1200 Police Personnel, carried out this operation.

The DGP said these raids were planned after the questioning of recently arrested gangsters and criminals.

The special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said police teams have conducted in-depth searches at the houses and other premises, and also collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations. He said police teams were also asked to check the status of the criminals to find out whether he is in-jail, on-bail, acquitted or absconding.

The special DGP said that several persons have also been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined.

Shukla said the police teams have also checked arms licences and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and western union and property details for further examination.

Police teams have also checked the vehicles stationed at hideouts and verified their registration numbers using VAHAN mobile app, he added.

The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of anti-social elements, which keep attempting to disturb the hard earned peace of the state. Such raids also help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people, the DGP said.