Punjab Police foil target-killing plot linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, key operative arrested in Jalandhar

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Counter-Intelligence wing of Jalandhar Police has successfully foiled a target killing plot masterminded by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The operation led to the arrest of a key operative, Himanshu Sood, a resident of Phagwara in Kapurthala district.

According to a post shared by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on X, formerly Twitter, preliminary investigations have revealed that Sood was acting under the direct instructions of Namit Sharma, a Dubai-based close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to officials, Sood and his associates were recently involved in a targeted shooting incident at a hotelier in Haridwar, executed on the orders of Sharma. He was further assigned to eliminate two more individuals in Madhya Pradesh and Kapurthala.

Backed by strong human intelligence and precise technical surveillance, the Counter Intelligence team was able to dismantle the targeted killing module in time, thereby averting a major threat to public safety and security.

During the operation, two pistols were recovered — a .30 bore PX3 pistol with four live cartridges and a .32 pistol with three live cartridges. An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to identify other associates and unravel the larger nexus, including both forward and backward linkages.

“His arrest marks another significant step in the ongoing crackdown on gangster networks with international linkages…An FIR has been registered at PS #SSOC Amritsar and further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish forward and backward linkages. PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising organised crime and safeguarding public peace,” stated DGP Yadav in his post.