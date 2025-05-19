Punjab police foil espionage plot; 2 held for leaking military info to ISI

In a major counter-espionage breakthrough, the Punjab police on Monday successfully foiled an attempt to compromise national security by arresting two individuals from Gurdaspur allegedly involved in leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Acting on credible intelligence, authorities apprehended Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh for sharing classified details linked to Operation Sindoor, a strategic deployment initiative of the Indian armed forces. The leaked information reportedly included troop movements and key military positions across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote: “In a significant counter-espionage operation, #Gurdaspur Police thwarts an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information.”

“On 15th May 2025, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh & Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to #OperationSindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, & #JammuAndKashmir – with #Pakistan’s intelligence agency, #ISI,” he further wrote.

DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that “forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession.”

“Preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala. The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens,” he said.

“@PunjabPoliceInd stands strong with the #IndianArmy, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action,” the officer added.