Punjab Police busts ISI-backed terror-module, arrests 3

In a blow to ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, the Punjab Police have arrested three of their close-aides.

Besides, the police identified at least 25 of their accomplices who were aiding them in carrying out illegal activities across Punjab and adjoining states, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The DGP said that the arrested persons include the prime perpetrator of planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Shahabad area of Kurukshetra in Haryana recently, who has been identified as Nachhatar Singh alias Moti of Bhattal Sehja Singh village in Tarn Taran. This terror module was busted by the Haryana Police.

The other two arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Shera of village Gandiwind and Harpreet Singh alias Happy alias Billa of village Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, he added.

The police have also recovered one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing RDX weighing 1.5 kilogram (kg) along with detonator, two pistols including .30 bore and .315 bore along with eight live cartridges, and a Splendor motorcycle without a registration number from their possession.

As per the preliminary investigations, the DGP said it has been revealed that the trio was in direct contact with Lakhbir Landa, and were involved in extortion and cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and drugs at a large scale.

Divulging more details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that following reliable inputs, the police team from Sarhali Police Station conducted Naka and managed to arrest three accused persons after recovering two pistols from their possession. Later, on the disclosures of Nachhatar Singh, the Police teams also recovered an IED concealed on the outskirts of Rattoke village in Tarn Taran, he said.

The SSP said that Landa-Rinda gang has a network of around 40-50 people, of which, the police have already identified as many as 25 operatives of the gang and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. He said that further investigations are on, and more recoveries of arms and explosives are expected.