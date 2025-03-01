Punjab Police busts illegal weapon smuggling module

Amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of one associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovered six .32 bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday that the arrested accused has been identified as Gurbaaz Singh, a resident of village Warring Suba Singh in Tarn Taran.

The latter has been facing at least eight criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, snatching, NDPS act, and violations of the Arms Act.

Sharing operation details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that a team of CI Amritsar received a reliable input that accused Gurbaaz Singh and his accomplice are active members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and they are in possession of illegal weapons, which will be used by them for committing criminal acts in the border state.

Information further revealed that Gurbaaz Singh is expected to deliver weapons to someone near Church in the area of Indian Institute of Management Amritsar at Amritsar-Tarn Taran Bypass Highway, he said, while adding that acting swiftly police teams conducted raid in the aforesaid area and successfully arrested the accused after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed the recovered firearms were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for use in carrying out criminal activities in Punjab.

He said that Police teams have also identified the key member of this module, who is in direct contact with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and raids are being conducted to nab him.

Further investigations are in progress to trace the supply-chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade, he added.

A case FIR No. 10 dated 28.2.25 has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.