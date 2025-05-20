Punjab police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module; 6 arrested

In a significant blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror infrastructure, the Punjab police have successfully dismantled a terror module of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Batala, arresting six operatives acting on the directives of foreign-based handlers, officials said on Tuesday.

The crackdown led to the arrest of Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar. The module was allegedly being operated by Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI’s new operational chief Mannu Agwan, who recently assumed command following the arrest of key handler Happy Passian in the United States.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on social media platform X wrote: “In a major breakthrough against #Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, @BatalaPolice busts a #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa & Mannu Agwan on the directions of Harwinder Singh Rinda, arresting six operatives: Jatin Kumar @ Rohan, Barinder Singh @ Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham @ Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar.”

According to Yadav, “the module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala. The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from #Portugal-based Maninder Billa & BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the #USA.”

The DGP further wrote: “Jatin Kumar was injured in exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted in Civil Hospital, Batala. FIR has been registered at PS Civil Lines, #Batala under relevant sections of BNS and UAPA.”

Police have recovered one 30 bore pistol. “@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks and ensuring peace and public safety in the state,” further stated DGP Gaurav Yadav in his social media post.