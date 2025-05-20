Logo

Logo

# India

Punjab police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module; 6 arrested

In a significant blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror infrastructure, the Punjab police have successfully dismantled a terror module of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Batala, arresting six operatives acting on the directives of foreign-based handlers

SNS | BATALA | May 20, 2025 2:49 pm

Punjab police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module; 6 arrested

File Photo: IANS

In a significant blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror infrastructure, the Punjab police have successfully dismantled a terror module of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Batala, arresting six operatives acting on the directives of foreign-based handlers, officials said on Tuesday.

The crackdown led to the arrest of Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar. The module was allegedly being operated by Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI’s new operational chief Mannu Agwan, who recently assumed command following the arrest of key handler Happy Passian in the United States.

Advertisement

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on social media platform X wrote: “In a major breakthrough against #Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, @BatalaPolice busts a #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa & Mannu Agwan on the directions of Harwinder Singh Rinda, arresting six operatives: Jatin Kumar @ Rohan, Barinder Singh @ Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham @ Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar.”

Advertisement

According to Yadav, “the module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala. The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from #Portugal-based Maninder Billa & BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the #USA.”

The DGP further wrote: “Jatin Kumar was injured in exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted in Civil Hospital, Batala. FIR has been registered at PS Civil Lines, #Batala under relevant sections of BNS and UAPA.”

Police have recovered one 30 bore pistol. “@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks and ensuring peace and public safety in the state,” further stated DGP Gaurav Yadav in his social media post.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Rahul Gandhi speaking language of Pakistan; he must not distort facts: BJP

The BJP has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of speaking "the language of Pakistan" after he questioned the Narendra Modi government if Pakistan was informed about the attacks in advance that India was to carry out on its terror infrastructure on May 7, and how many fighter aircraft did the Indian Air Force lose as a result.