Punjab Police bust espionage network tied to Pakistan; YouTuber Jasbir Singh under probe

In a major counterintelligence breakthrough, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has exposed a high-stakes espionage network with international links, centring around Jasbir Singh, a resident of village Mahlan in Rupnagar district. The revelation comes amid heightened vigilance against cross-border terror and spying activities.

According to police, Jasbir Singh, who runs a YouTube channel titled ‘Jaan Mahal’ has been found linked to Persons of Interest (PIOs) involved in terror-backed espionage. Chief among them is Shakir, alias Jutt Randhawa, believed to be a key operative in the network.

Sharing details on his social media platform X on Wednesday, DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar.”

The DGP informed that Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.

DGP Yadav further wrote, “Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish’s invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny.”

The DGP revealed in his post that “after Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest, Jasbir attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.”

“@PunjabPoliceInd reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and neutralizing all threats posed by such anti-national elements,” stated Yadav.