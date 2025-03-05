Punjab Police bust drug smuggling network operated by US-based smuggler

In a major blow to trans-border smuggling amidst the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Amritsar Rural Police has recovered a 23-kg heroin consignment from the village Devi Daspura in Jandiala.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky.

In this case, accused Sahilpreet Singh alias Karan of village Devi Daspura, who retrieved the consignment, has been nominated, he said, adding that multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, while addressing a press conference said that Police teams at Naka Bandi received a reliable input that accused Sahilpreet Singh alias Karan has retrieved a consignment of heroin from across the border.

Acting swiftly, teams from Police Station Jandiala launched an intelligence operation and recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing one kg each, kept in a jute bag from a pinpointed location in the village Devi Daspura, he said.

He said that the probe revealed that the accused Sahilpreet was in direct touch with USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky, who arranged the consignment.

According to the information, Jasmit Singh alias Lucky has a criminal background, and cases on the Arms Act and Attempt to Murder are registered against him.

The DIG said that police teams are on a manhunt to nab the accused, Sahilpreet alias Karan.

In this regard, an FIR dated March 4 has been registered under section 21C of the NDPS Act at Police Station Jandiala in Amritsar Rural.