The Punjab Police arrested a drug smuggler from Haryana’s Sirsa, who was wanted in a 532 kg heroin seizure case, police said on Saturday.

“The wanted smuggler Ranjeet Singh Rana was arrested from a hideout in Sirsa,” Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

DGP Dinkar Gupta took to Twitter and said, “Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to arrest Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019.”

Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K & Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet @Rana @Cheeta of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019. pic.twitter.com/tB9D01OtRa — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 9, 2020

“Ranjeet Rana & his brother [email protected] arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit [email protected], suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019,” Gupta said in another tweet.

Ranjeet Rana & his brother [email protected] arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit [email protected], suspected to have smuggled in heroin & other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019. @CMOPb pic.twitter.com/2xcyl2VgkN — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 9, 2020

Rana was wanted in a narcotics haul case in which the Customs department last year had seized 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore in rock salt consignments at the Integrated Check Post at Attari in Amritsar.

He was the kingpin of the narcotics haul and was arrested following the recent arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terror operatives in Amritsar.

In today’s Punjab Police’s operation along with Ranjeet Rana, his brother was also arrested in Haryana.