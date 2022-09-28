The Punjab Police have arrested an operative of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa gang from Bihar for his involvement in several heinous crimes pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, assault, robbery and snatching, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The arrested gangster, identified as Karan Malik alias Karan Mann of Amritsar, is said to be a close aide of the main perpetrator Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash in the case in which Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted under a sub-inspector car. Yash is an associate of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa. Karan Malik is a history sheeter and wanted by the Punjab Police.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs that gangster Karan Malik has been taking shelter somewhere in district Jamui of Bihar, the team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Central agencies and the Bihar Police launched the search operation and managed to round up the accused at village Darima in Jamui district of Bihar.

Divulging details, Yadav said that accused Karan Malik along with his associates had killed a person identified as Karan in Amritsar during a fight in July 2021. Further, accused Karan Malik along with his accomplices had looted 530 gram gold, six kilogram silver, and Rs one lakh cash from Lal Chand Jewellers at Fairland Colony in Amritsar in August 2021.

The DGP said that during the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that the accused Karan Malik used to purchase weapons of .32 bore from an arms smuggler identified as Sahil for an amount of Rs 40,000 per weapon. Sahil along with his accomplice Himmat of Amritsar had been arrested by Punjab Police a few days back, and four weapons were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids to nab Karan Malik’s younger brother identified as Arjun Malik alias Arjun, who is also involved in various criminal activities. Further investigation is going on to unravel their network.