Punjab police arrest man linked with ISI, Khalistani operative

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police has arrested Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Tarn Taran district, for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that Gagan had been in contact with ISI handlers and Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years. During this period, he is reported to have shared sensitive information related to army movements and strategic positions during Operation Sindoor, posing a grave threat to national security.

Advertisement

Authorities recovered a mobile phone containing critical intelligence data and a list of over 20 ISI contacts. Financial trails indicate he received payments through Indian channels, confirming a deeper network of espionage. An FIR has been lodged under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

Sharing details on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, #TarnTaran.”

“Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during #OperationSindhoor. Investigations have revealed that he was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.”

DGP Yadav has stated that “preliminary investigation reveals that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from #PIOs via #Indianchannels.”

The DGP further wrote: “@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities.”

Further investigation is in progress.