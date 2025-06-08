Punjab: Police, AGTF nab three notorious criminals in joint operation, seize heroin, illegal weapons

In a major breakthrough during the ongoing drive to ensure a crime-free Punjab – as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann – the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with Sri Muktsar Sahib Police, arrested three notorious criminals and recovered two .32 bore pistols, 10 live cartridges, and 174 grams of heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Sri Muktsar Sahib. The trio was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that Gaurav alias Billa was a fugitive in a case registered at Police Station City Malout, while Vikasdeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh were wanted in cases registered at Police Station City Sri Muktsar Sahib. Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio was planning to eliminate a rival.

The DGP added that further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said the police team spotted the trio inspecting a polythene bag under a flyover. Upon noticing the police, the accused tried to flee but were swiftly apprehended near the GT Road Bathinda Roundabout, Malout. A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin and illegal weapons from their possession, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sri Muktsar Sahib Akhil Chaudhary stated that a fresh case—FIR No. 92 dated 7.6.2025—under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, has been registered at Police Station City Malout. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover additional criminal linkages and accomplices, he added.