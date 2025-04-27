Punjab: Major hooch tragedy averted with seizure of 2,240 litres of illicit ENA

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise, and Taxation Minister, and Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema, on Sunday announced a significant breakthrough in the state’s ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign, with the seizure of 2,240 litres of illegally pilfered Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), averting a potential major hooch tragedy.

In addition, the Minister highlighted the campaign’s success in registering 4,745 NDPS cases, arresting 7,536 individuals, and demolishing illegal properties of 71 smugglers.

Addressing a press conference at Sangrur, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who also chairs the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ Cabinet Sub-Committee, revealed the details of the operation.“Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of the Excise Department and Sangrur Police intercepted a vehicle on the Sangrur-Dirba Highway carrying approximately 200 litres of illicit Ethanol. The driver, identified as Shaan Mohd, was apprehended,” said Cheema.

“Further investigation led to the discovery of a clandestine storage facility, resulting in the recovery of 34 drums, each containing 60 litres, totaling 2,040 litres of ENA. Another accused, Armaan Mohd., was also taken into custody during the raid,” he added.

Emphasizing the gravity of the seizure, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said this operation has successfully prevented a potential hooch tragedy, as this ENA could have been used to produce nearly 10,000 bottles of illicit liquor.

He said that the investigations to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the racket are underway. Stringent legal action will be taken against them.

Providing details of the progress under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, Finance Minister Cheema said that so far, 4,745 NDPS cases have been registered, 7,536 individuals have been arrested, and the illegal properties of 71 smugglers have been demolished.

Additionally, significant quantities of drugs have been seized, including 301 kg of heroin, 9,969 kg of poppy husk, 154 kg of opium, 96 kg of ganja, and 21,84,276 tablets or capsules of banned drugs.

The finance minister highlighted the success of the coordinated efforts between the state Excise and Police departments in curbing the smuggling of illicit liquor in the state. “Recently, four FIRs have been registered against individuals smuggling liquor into the state, and another FIR was registered at Police Station Chhajli”, he added.

Attributing the success of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign to the support of the people, Finance Minister Cheema expressed gratitude to the citizens of Punjab for their cooperation and assistance in the war against drugs and illicit liquor trade.

He assured that the Excise and Police Departments will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a safer and healthier environment for the people of Punjab.