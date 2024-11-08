Punjab: Kejriwal appeals newly elected Sarpanches to perform their duty without any bias

Former Delhi Chief Minister and National convenor of AAP on Friday gave a clarion call to newly elected Sarpanches of the state to hold Gram Panchayats in their respective villages accountable for making every decision in full public view to ensure transparency in development works.

“It is imperative to ensure optimum utilisation of the public money for the welfare of public and comprehensive development of the villages,” said Kejriwal, who was the chief guest of a state level function in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann administered the oath of office to 10031 newly elected Sarpanches from across the state.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said that the decisions pertaining to development of villages should be taken in Gram Sabhas for ensuring judicious utilisation of funds. He said that if Sarpanches perform their duty well then, they can transform the destiny of the common man and their villages.

The former Delhi Chief Minister gave a clarion call to the Sarpanches for wiping out the curse of drugs from the state adding that with the proactive role of Sarpanches, Punjab will soon be a drug free state. He said that the state government and Punjab Police are committed for this noble cause and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

In his address Punjab Chief Minister Mann congratulated all the Sarpanches for their election to the prestigious post. He said that in the recently concluded elections for Panchayats, 13147 new panchayats have been elected. He said that in today’s state level function 10031 sarpanches from 19 districts of Punjab are being administered oath.

The Chief Minister said that oath taking ceremony of other newly elected Sarpanches of remaining four districts namely Sri Muktsar Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Barnala and Gurdaspur and of 81,808 newly elected Panches of 23 districts will be held after the by-elections of four Vidhan Sabha constituencies namely Giddarbaha, Chabewal, Barnala and Dera Baba Nanak.

The Chief Minister said that Schools, dispensaries, veterinary hospitals and several other works of public importance are already under direct supervision of panchayats. Likewise, he said that various works pertaining to development of villages are also undertaken under their guidance. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Sarpanches should ensure supervision of these works and services in a dedicated manner.

The Chief Minister said that it is imperative to give further fillip to the pace of development and prosperity in the villages. He said that the Punjab government is committed for overall development and progress of the villages and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Sarpanches are a bridge between the government and the villages and you should play a big role in the development of villages.