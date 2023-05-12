Punjab introduces colour-coded stamp papers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the introduction of green-coloured stamp papers to facilitate entrepreneurs setting up of their units in the state.

“This is a revolutionary step aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state,” Mann said in a video statement on Friday.

He said any industrialist who is keen on setting his industrial unit in the state can get this unique colour coded stamp paper from Invest Punjab portal. The industrialists will have to just pay various fees required for getting clearances in form of change of land use (CLU), forest, pollution, fire and other to set up his unit while purchasing this single stamp paper only.

The CM said after purchasing the stamp paper, the industrialists will get all the necessary clearances from all the departments within 15 days to set up his units. This first of its kind initiative by the state government will give a major fillip to the industry in Punjab.

He said this idea had come from the meetings with the industrial tycoons from within the state and across the country during the run up for Invest Punjab held earlier this year. Mann said this will facilitate the industrialists in a big way by saving their time, money and energy.

The CM said the green color stamp paper will symbolise that the industrialist has already paid the entire fee for the clearances required for industry. He announced the same color coding will also be implemented in other sectors like housing and others to ensure optimum utilisation of the land resources on one hand and facilitating the people on the other. Mann expressed hope that this noble initiative will attract more investment in the state thereby generating new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.