# India

Punjab: Inter-state arms smuggling module busted

SNS | Chandigarh | August 5, 2023 8:23 pm

Representation image

The Punjab Police has busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh (MP) based arms suppliers involved in large-scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from MP into Punjab as well as other states.

The accused persons were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by the team of Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harpal Singh of village Signoor in district Khargone and Kishore Singh Rathore of village Balwari at district Bharwani of MP. The police teams have also recovered 17 pistols of .32 bore along with 35 magazines, from their possession.

Advertisement

“The preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria,” the DGP said.

The development came after the Counter Intelligence unit arrested a person identified as Lovedeep alias Love from Maqsudan-Bidhipur Road in Jalandhar, after recovering one pistol along with two cartridges from his possession.

The DGP said that following the backward and forward linkages during the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapon was part of a consignment, supplied by inter-state weapon manufacturers and suppliers, suspected to be based in MP’s Khargone and Bharwani districts.

Following these inputs, a team of CI Jalandhar went to MP on Tuesday and managed to trace out and arrest both the accused arms suppliers, he added.
AIG Counter Intelligence Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms and ammunition.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

4 kg heroin buried beneath road in Punjab village recovered

Two days after the Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and recovered six kilogram (kg) heroin, a follow-up investigation into the case on Saturday led to recovery of four kg heroin concealed beneath the road in a village Bute Dian Chhana in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.

# India

Punjab: Majithia accuses former CM Channi of duping 6 on pretext of job

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday demanded immediate registration of a criminal case against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly duping four ex-servicemen from the Scheduled Caste community and two others of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of inducting them into the Punjab Police.