Punjab hikes power tariff, Oppn calls it AAP gift for Jalandhar poll victory

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has announced a power tariff hike in the state on Monday. Reacting to the move, Opposition parties termed it the first gift of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to people after the party’s victory in the bypoll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, said the revised tariff won’t affect the common man as the increase would be borne by the state government. The state government will continue to give free 300 units per month to domestic consumers and free power to the agriculture sector.

Nevertheless, slamming the move, the Opposition demanded withdrawal of the power tariff hike. Sharing the PSERC order for power tariff hike, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “AAP Government’s first gift to the people of Punjab after winning the Jalandhar elections. Increase in electricity rates.When are you canceling the agreement with the power companies?,”.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the AAP had mastered the politics of lies and deception by invoking a massive power hike across all categories of consumers immediately after winning the Jalandhar parliamentary by-poll.

Demanding an immediate withdrawal of the back breaking hike, the SAD president said “AAP has penalised Punjabis for reposing faith in the party and betrayed their trust.”

“AAP contested the Jalandhar by-poll by showcasing its 300 units free power scheme. Even that has been effectively dismantled with today’s power hike. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s contention that the Punjab government will subsidise consumers for the additional cost borne by them while availing the 300 unit’s free scheme by paying the same to PSPCL is an eye wash. The government already owes Rs 20,400 crore to PSPCL and is in no position to take on an additional burden,” Badal said.

Asserting that the common man would be most affected, the SAD chief said “AAP has shown its true colours. It has proved that it cannot be trusted. It deliberately postponed the power hike till after the Jalandhar parliamentary by-poll and is again lying to consumers that it will subsidise the weaker sections. If it aims to do so then why has it imposed this hike in the first place?”

As per the PSERC order, domestic consumers, who consume more than 300 units per month and the non-residential sector will have to pay the hiked tariff which will come into effect from 16 May.

As per the new tariffs announced by the PSERC, different categories of power consumers will now have to pay 25 paise to 89 paise more for each unit and fixed charges per kilowatt. While domestic consumers will have to pay Rs 15 per kilo watt as additional fixed charges, the non-residential will have to pay 28 paise to 41 paise more per unit along with Rs 25 to Rs 30 as fixed charges.

The AAP won the bypoll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday with the party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku winning by a margin of 58691 votes.