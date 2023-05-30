Punjab govt warns against ‘online’ fraud in the name of solar pumps

Warning against fraud in the name of solar pumps, the Punjab government on Tuesday asked farmers not to fall prey to fake Facebook accounts and portals seeking advance payment and applications for setting up agriculture solar pumps under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme.

The New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has not invited applications for setting up agriculture Solar pumps.

He said it has come to his notice that some miscreants have created fake Facebook accounts and PM-KUSUM Portals to dupe innocent people by ensuring them to install solar pumps.

Arora said fraudsters are demanding the advance payment from the farmers, besides collecting documents related to their land, bank accounts, Aadhar card and pictures etc.

Issuing strict warning to such miscreants for strict action, the minister asked the PEDA officials to lodge a police complaint to get the matter investigated. He also released mobile numbers of contact persons at PEDA — Joint Director Mr Rajesh Bansal (94174-80801), Senior Manager Mr Harnek Singh (94178-51616) and Manager Nayab Mittal (79867-37895)— to lodge complaint about the fraud being committed by these miscreants in the name of installing solar pump sets.

Arora said farmers should contact the above-mentioned PEDA officials via phone if they find any advertisement or social media message in this regard.

He also said that whenever PEDA will invite the applications for setting up solar pump sets under the PM-KUSUM scheme then all will be informed through newspapers and other official mass media platforms.