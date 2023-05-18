Punjab govt to enhance efficiency of state police with Google’s help

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said Punjab will soon sign an agreement with Google to enhance the efficiency of the state police.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 144 youth in various cadres of Bureau of Investigation in Punjab Police, the chief minister said a comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and a formal agreement will be signed soon.

Mann said it will help in enhancing the efficiency of the Punjab Police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state.

He said massive efforts are being made to transform the police stations of the state by pumping in a number of resources. He said likewise efforts are being made to spruce up the infrastructure in terms of vehicles, weapons and others in the department.

The CM said being a border state Punjab has to face several challenges which are tackled efficiently by the state police. He said several efforts are being made to destabilise the state but Punjab Police has foiled all such nefarious attempts. Mann said the state government is working on modalities like holidays and others to distress the cops.

He said the state government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youth in the state. He said that transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive. Bhagwant Mann said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these more than 29000 has been challenged so far in the court.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1800 constables and 300 sub inspectors every year in Punjab Police for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of cops.

He said as for these 2100 posts every year around 2.50 lakh candidates are expected to apply for these posts so all the aspirants will get involved in academics as well as in improving their physique for clearing the tests.