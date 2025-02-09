Punjab govt launches WhatsApp number for NRIs to report their grievances

The Punjab government has launched a WhatsApp number, 9056009884, for
the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) Punjabis to report their problems and
complaints with the aim to address the concerns.
In this connection, complaints of the NRIs are forwarded to the
concerned departments as well as the ADGP of NRI Wing of the Punjab
Police for the redressal, said an official statement on Sunday.
NRIs can visit nri.punjab.gov.in website for any information
pertaining to NRI police wing, state commission for NRIs and NRI
sabha.
Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
informed on Sunday that NRI Affairs Department is providing facilities
for countersigning or attestation of various documents.
The documents include birth certificate, unavailability of birth
certificate, late birth entry, police clearance, medical certificate,
educational qualification certificate, driving certificate, death
certificate, marriage or divorce certificate, decree, adoption deed,
affidavit, fingerprint and other certificates, etc., of Punjabis
living abroad.
NRIs can apply online on E-Sanad portal for getting their documents
countersigned from their homes, he said.