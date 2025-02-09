Punjab govt launches WhatsApp number for NRIs to report their grievances

The Punjab government has launched a WhatsApp number, 9056009884, for

the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) Punjabis to report their problems and

complaints with the aim to address the concerns.

In this connection, complaints of the NRIs are forwarded to the

concerned departments as well as the ADGP of NRI Wing of the Punjab

Police for the redressal, said an official statement on Sunday.

NRIs can visit nri.punjab.gov.in website for any information

pertaining to NRI police wing, state commission for NRIs and NRI

sabha.

Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

informed on Sunday that NRI Affairs Department is providing facilities

for countersigning or attestation of various documents.

The documents include birth certificate, unavailability of birth

certificate, late birth entry, police clearance, medical certificate,

educational qualification certificate, driving certificate, death

certificate, marriage or divorce certificate, decree, adoption deed,

affidavit, fingerprint and other certificates, etc., of Punjabis

living abroad.

NRIs can apply online on E-Sanad portal for getting their documents

countersigned from their homes, he said.