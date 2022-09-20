Punjab govt geared up for paddy procurement : Mann

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government is geared up for hassle free and seamless procurement of paddy from 1 October.

“Every grain produced with the sweat and toil of the Punjabi farmer shall be purchased”, he said while chairing a meeting in view of the impending paddy procurement season.

Emphasising speedy purchase, the CM directed that purchase, lifting and payment should commence from the first day of procurement itself and warned of strict action if the farmer is put to any inconvenience.

Presiding over a meeting of the officials of the procurement agencies, Mann directed the state procurement agencies and the Food Corporation of India to be fully geared up for procurement of Paddy in the ensuing season.

The Mandi Board has already notified 1804 purchase centers across the state. Further, in order to avoid glut like situation in the mandis (grain markets), temporary purchase centers are being identified for procurement of paddy.

It was also decided in the meeting today that unlike previous years no temporary Mandi will be established in any rice sheller in the state.

Mann congratulated the Department for its transparent purchase policy that has ended the cartelisation in tenders for procurement of tarpaulins by facilitating new players resulting in a reduction in cost by more than 15 per cent.

The CM also directed the officials to develop a standard operation procedure for tackling the situation in Mandis arising out of untimely rains and strictly mandated resumption of paddy operations within 24 hours of stoppage of rain.