Punjab govt deputes senior IAS officers in all districts in view of border situation

In view of the situation at India-Pakistan border, as per the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with the people not to let them face any problem, a State Control Room has been set up by the state government in which a Nodal Officer from each department has been included.

Apart from this, the responsibility of monitoring and coordinating essential services in all the districts, a senior IAS officer has been deputed in each district.

It was disclosed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, after holding a meeting with all administrative Secretaries, DGP and all the Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners and SSPs on Friday.

The administrative Secretaries, deputed in all districts, have been handed over the task to regularly monitor health services, food and civil supplies, electricity, water supply, roads, transport, education besides ensuring better coordination between civil and military in their respective districts.

They will also continuously monitor other issues and will be in touch with the administration of the concerned districts.

Sinha further said that 15 IAS and PCS officers have been deputed to monitor the State Control Room. Officers have been deployed who will lead this control room on a rotational basis along with a nodal officer from each department.

The chief secretary also reviewed the current situation of all the departments. The Home Department has been made the nodal department of the state. In any situation, the department will contact the concerned agencies of the Union Government.

He further said that the Food and Civil Supplies Department has been directed to ensure no shortage of essential commodities nor should anyone hoard it.

He gave strict instructions that legal action should be taken against those hoarding the essential commodities. During the meeting, the requirements were ascertained from all the districts and Finance Commissioner Revenue was directed to release advance funds immediately as per the demand.

The chief secretary also said that all the officers have been asked to cancel their leave and remain posted at their respective stations.

The senior IAS deputed in all the districts comprise DK Tiwari at Moga, Tejveer Singh at Sangrur, Jaspreet Talwar at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Dilip Kumar at Bathinda, Rahul Bhandari at Malerkotla, VK Meena at Mansa, Rakhi Gupta Bhandari at Hoshiarpur, Vikas Garg at Faridkot, Sumer Singh Gurjar at Barnala, Neel Kanth S Avhad at Pathankot, and Rahul Tiwari at Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The other IAS officers deputed in the districts are Alaknanda Dayal at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kumar Rahul at Rupnagar, Gurkirat Kripal Singh at Gurdaspur, Priyank Bharti at Ludhiana, VN Zade to Fatehgarh Sahib, Kamal Kishore Yadav to Amritsar, Ajit Balaji Joshi at Ferozepur, Manvesh Singh Sidhu at Fazilka, Daljit Singh Mangat at Tarn Taran, Dilraj Singh at Jalandhar, Abhinav at Kapurthala and Mohammad Tayyab at Patiala.