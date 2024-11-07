Punjab Govt cracks down on DAP hoarding; Ferozepur Chief Agriculture Officer suspended

Following the directives from Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) of Ferozepur, Jagir Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect citing negligence and failure to perform his duty diligently.

According to an official statement, this action was taken by Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Anurag Verma, following a complaint received from the Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur against the CAO.

The CAO has also been charge-sheeted under Rule No. 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 1970. During his suspension, he will report to the office of the Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in SAS Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur informed the Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare that a team led by the SDM inspected the godowns of Sachdeva Traders in Ferozepur and found approximately 161.8 MT (3,236 bags) of DAP stored illegally. The firm was unable to provide any document to justify the storage of the DAP in its godowns during the investigation.

The CAO was also unable to submit a satisfactory explanation to the Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur, regarding this matter. This is particularly concerning as the state government had issued strict instructions to all Chief Agriculture Officers to conduct inspections to prevent hoarding and illegal storage of DAP fertiliser within the state.

Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Anurag Verma categorically stated that no one will be spared who found indulged in this malpractice, and strict legal action will be taken, while emphasising that the welfare and safeguarding the rights of the state’s farmers is the top priority of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government.