Punjab Govt accords rousing civic reception to President

The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday extended a warm civic reception to President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the state.

Welcoming the President during a function organised here at Indian School of Business, the Chief Minister said that the visit of President is a red letter day in the history of state and every Punjabi is elated in this occasion.

He said that President is welcome to Punjab – the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets.

Mann expressed hope that during her visit, the President of India will have a feel of the glorious cultural heritage of the state besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis.

The Chief Minister said that the President had attended function at Central University Bathinda today and on Wednesday she will be attending convocation at Panjab University.

He said that the visit of President in these premier educational institutions will inspire the students for hard work and dedication in life.

Chief Minister Mann said that the life of President is a source of inspiration for all of us as she had struggled hard in life both at personal and professional level.

However, the Chief Minister said that Droupadi Murmu attained new heights in life through her hard work, vision and commitment adding that this achievement brings her in league of global leaders like former US President Abraham Lincoln and others.

Mann said that it is a momentous occasion for all of us and the entire Punjab is giving a red carpet welcome to the country’s President during her visit to the state. He said that the state government is honored to welcome the country’s President on this blessed land.

The Chief Minister said that the hard working and resilient farmers of the state had made the country self reliant in food production. Likewise, he said that besides being the nation’s food bowl, Punjab also has a distinction of being the sword arm of the country.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that hardworking and brave Punjabis Punjabis are well known all over the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise.

The Chief Minister said that the had closely witnessed numerous pages of history unfolding on this sacred land of five rivers.

Earlier, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha welcomed the dignitaries during the function. On the occasion, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Justice Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Sheel Nagu, Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan and others were also present.