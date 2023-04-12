Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station, search ops on

Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station, search ops on

As per a statement by Army’s South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station.

ANI | New Delhi | April 12, 2023 10:59 am

Visuals from outside the Military Station (Photo: ANI)

Four deaths were reported in a firing incident in Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday morning, the Indian Army said.

As per a statement by Army’s South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station. “Four casualties were reported in the incident. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress”, as informed by HQ SW Command.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Army organises women's snow cricket tournament in Kashmir
Army, IAF evacuate critically ailing woman from Kishtwar village
‘Beating the Retreat’ to mark culmination of R-Day celebrations