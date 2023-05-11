Punjab: Five arrested in Amritsar blast

Five conspirators were arrested for the low-intensity blast that occured near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of Thursday, the Punjab police said.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case has been solved with the arrest of five people who were involved in the incident. “Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved. 5 persons arrested,” Punjab DGP tweeted.

He further said that a press conference will be held regarding the blast.

An explosion was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar o the wee hours of Thursday.

This was the third explosion to rock the vicinity in a week.

The blast took place at nearly 12.30 am on Thursday.

According to the Punjab police sources, the motive behind the blast was to disturb peace.

“Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast,” the source told ANI.

However, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, “A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out.”

“The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on,” he added.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest ‘sarai’ (lodge).

Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is underway.